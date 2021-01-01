From dainolite
Dainolite DAY-143P Dayana 3 Light 14" Wide Pendant with Glass Globe Matte Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Dainolite DAY-143P Dayana 3 Light 14" Wide Pendant with Glass Globe FeaturesConstructed from metalGlass globe included(3) 40 watt G9 bulbs required(1) 8", (1) 11", and (1) 20" downrod included360 degree beam spreadDesigned for commercial or residential useCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL, CUL, and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under Dainolite's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 14"Maximum Hanging Height: "Width: 14"Product Weight: 8 lbsWire Length: 72"Shade Width: 14"Canopy Height: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: G9Bulbs Included: No Matte Black