Need a bedside lamp to help you stay up for some late-night reading? Maybe you have some midnight cramming to crank out? This table lamp is here to help. The minimalist plastic pedestal base draws the eye up to a drum shade, adding a contemporary touch to any living space. Measuring 25'' H x 15'' W x 15'' D, this lamp fits perfectly on your desk or end table so you can power through a bit more wee-hour work. Color: Black