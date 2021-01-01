From kuzco lighting

Kuzco Lighting Davy Outdoor LED Wall Sconce - Color: Black - Size: Small

$111.30
In stock
Description

The Davy Outdoor LED Wall Sconce by Kuzco Lighting brings a handsome mix of form and function to spaces. Anchored by a round wallplate, this simply structured design pairs a rounded glass shade with a minimal metal cage to create a capsule-like silhouette. A bold finish adds a defining touch to this wall sconce, and a diffuser helps the glass shade filter an even layer of energy-efficient light onto surroundings for a welcoming environment. Finish: Black

