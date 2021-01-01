DaVinci Kalani 4 in 1 Convertible Crib included Toddler Rail with 3 Drawer Dresser and Free Hypoallergenic Universal Fit 6 inch Ultra Firm Deluxe Crib Mattress

Beautifully made and incredibly versatile, our Kalani 4-in-1 Crib features gentle curves and sturdy construction that can be converted for use as a toddler bed (included), day bed and full-sized bed. Constructed from 100% natural solid New Zealand pine wood, this GREENGUARD Gold Certified crib makes a safe and eco-friendly sleep haven for your little one. Safe, sturdy, and easy to assemble, the Kalani Crib has been one of the highest-rated and best-selling cribs for over ten years. Included in this Value set is the Kalani 3 Drawer Dresser with its smart changing and storage solution and DaVincis top selling mattress.