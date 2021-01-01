From jennifer taylor
Jennifer Taylor Davidson 30 in. Swivel Low Back Bar Stool, Vintage Black Brown Faux Leather, Vintage Black Brown/Faux Leather
Classic and refined, the Davidson Bar Stool Collection shows of great design and functionality. Featuring a low back and recessed arms with button tufted details and hand applied nail heads, the craftsmanship of the Davidson stool is undeniable. The 360 degree swivel base and solid wood legs with a footrest accented with brass kickplate are quality functional elements that guarantee functionality and durability. Available in both counter- and bar-heights, the Davidson stool is perfect for any dining area, from a kitchen island to a man-cave bar. Color: Vintage Black Brown/Faux Leather.