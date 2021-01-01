David Textiles, Inc. 44" 100% Cotton Oak Mosaic Sewing & Craft Fabric 8 yd By the Bolt, Green

David Textiles Inc. 44" 100% Cotton Oak Mosaic Sewing & Craft Fabric 8 yard Bolt, Green. Vintage nostalgia meets beautiful earth-tones! This cotton has the finest print clarity and a lovely soft hand. Versatile cotton designs such as this are covered by both quilters and crafters alike! This fabric is 100% cotton which means it is easy to care for. Machine wash cool, tumble dry on low, and, if needed, iron on the back side. This fabric is 44" wide making it perfect for quilting, crafts, apparel, decor, and more! Buy coordinating designs and colors to fabricate your one of a kind creations! Each design is sold in an 8 yard bolt and may contain up to two cuts totalling 8 yards.