Trademark Fine Art Dave MacVicar 'Rust Never Sleeps' 14 x 14 (ALI0849-C1414GG)
This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a black and white photograph of a rusted pier.Dave MacVicar is a Canadian photography who resides in Toronto, Canada. His traditional photographs were replaced by long exposure black and white image s that covey a tranquil yet somewhat brooding feel. Dave is also been focusing on abstract architecture photographs in addition to his landscape and seascape work.