From lotiyo

DAUERHAFT 2V 120mA LED Portable Outdoor Solar Lights Durable and Use for A Loog Time Lightweight for Hiking and Camping for Window and Bathroom

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Useful solar light for outdoor uses like night lamp for the garden and garage Environmental and energy-saving, take advantage of natural power and reduce electricity pay Environmental and energy-saving, take advantage of natural power and reduce electricity pay The solar panel can effectively transform sun power into electricity, it can provide lighting up to 5-10 hours once fully charged. The auto sensor can turn on light when night falls and turn off when day comes With a bracket, the light can be fixed onto various surfaces to provide illumination

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com