Datalogic QuickScan Lite QW2120 1D Area Imager, Black, USB Kit - QW2120-BKK1S

An entry level product created specifically for reading long and truncated bar codes which is common in some areas of the world Perfect for use in retail, light manufacturing, document/bill processing and banking/finance environments Offers snappy reading performance on most 1D bar codes and features a wide scanning angle with an extended scanning line which is perfect for capturing longer and wider bar codes typically found on utility bills and used by manufacturers of electronic parts Thinner and brighter, allowing users to scan at wide angles without having to increase the scanning distance The Datalogic Aladdin™ configuration software provides user-friendly features that simplify the start-up procedure, even for inexperienced users Includes USB Cable (90A052065) - Type A, Enhanced, Straight, Power Off Terminal, 2M (USB Certified) and Stand (STD-QW20-BK)