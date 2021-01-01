From nutramax

Nutramax Dasuquin with MSM Chewable Tablets Joint Supplement for Dogs, 300-count

Description

Nutramax has combined over ten years of clinical use and research on their joint health supplement Cosequin with their research in advanced joint health ingredients in developing Dasuquin, a cost-effective formulation for dogs. Dasuquin combines NMX1000 ASU (avocado/soybean unsaponifiables) and decaffeinated tea with Cosequin's FCHG49 glucosamine hydrochloride and TRH122 low molecular weight chondroitin sulfate to provide a comprehensive joint health management formula for dogs. Dasuquin is a dual synergistic formula: its specific glucosamine hydrochloride and low molecular weight chondroitin sulfate have demonstrated synergy in stimulating cartilage matrix production, while ASU also acts synergistically with glucosamine.

