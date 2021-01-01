The Bay Isle Home Dassel Curtain Ring (Set of 4) is will match a rustic and tropical home decor. Made from resin, these Dassel curtain rings are best in quality. Featuring a unique finish, these rings sport a realistic look. Its texture is distressed that offers a beautiful look to the window frame. Dassel Curtain Ring Set by Bay Isle Home adds beauty and elegance to your room decor. You can hang your window curtains effortlessly with the help of these curtain rings. Its Dassel finish will instantly add a natural look to your room ambiance. The diameter of the rings is wide, ensuring that the rod slips easily into it. You can hang attractive curtains with the help of these curtains rings. Made from good quality resin, this ring is durable and long lasting. This set is easy to maintain. It can be wiped clean occasionally with a soft, dry cloth to keep it looking as good as new for years to come. This curtain ring set is made up of environment friendly materials which makes it safe and non toxic. Bay Isle Home offers a wide range of curtain hardware and window treatments for adding an alluring look to your home decor.