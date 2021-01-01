From designs direct
Designs Direct Dashing Through The Snow in a One Horse Open Sleigh 18x18 Throw Pillow | Michaels®
Advertisement
This plaid polyester pillow features "Dashing Through The Snow in a One Horse Open Sleigh" phrase with a sled to add a touch of holiday cheer to your home. This plaid polyester pillow features "Dashing Through The Snow in a One Horse Open Sleigh" phrase with a sled to add a touch of holiday cheer to your home. Details: 18" x 18" Polyester | Designs Direct Dashing Through The Snow in a One Horse Open Sleigh 18x18 Throw Pillow | Michaels®