Dash L Pro Gaming Mouse Mat for Esports with Stitched Edges and AntiSlip Rubber Base Fast Surface Size L Black Hybrid Fabric 192x146x012

Best Quality Guranteed. HYPERFAST: Unique F15 hybric fabric enables fast mouse glide with excellent control and stopping power. ULTRA PRECISE: Uniform and consistent mouse glide in all directions. This is the best performing mousepad for gaming sensors we tested. MICRO-KNIT STITCH: Industry-best stitch is tightly knit, close to the body of the mousepad, prevents fraying, and irritation to your arms. ANTI-SLIP GRIP: Natural rubber of high density allows for a grippy and firm base to allow for ultimate mouse control. LARGE: 19.2'x14.6'x0.12' is large enough for small and large mouse movements. Perfect for competitive esports.