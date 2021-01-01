Dash™ Black Everyday Griddle

Dash™ Everyday Griddle. Cook breakfast, lunch, and dinner with the Dash Everyday Griddle! Perfect for pancakes, quesadillas, burgers, eggs, and more, the Everyday Griddle makes preparing your favorite meals more convenient than ever. The 19.75 x 9.5-inch surface heats quickly, saving time and energy, and the Heating Probe gives you precise control over your cooking temperature. With a non-stick coating and Drip Tray to catch excess grease before it reaches your countertop, cleaning is easy. Make delicious meals the whole family will love with the Dash Everyday Griddle. Spacious 19.75 in x 9.5 in cooking surface heats quickly and evenly. Nonstick coating ensures food releases easily. Efficient Heating Probe allows for precise control over temperature. Heat-resistant Drip Tray makes cleanup easy and reduces mess. Includes: Everyday Griddle, Drip Tray, and Recipe Guide. 1-year manufacturer warranty, 2-year warranty available with registration to the Feel Good Rewards program. Designed in NYC. US-based Customer Support available. 1500 Watts DEG200