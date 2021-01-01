Dash Diet Cookbook 2021: Over 100 Quick and Easy Low-Sodium Recipes to Lower Blood Pressure and Lose Weight Abigail Romano Author

The DASH diet was ranked the #1 best overall diet for 2020 by panel of health experts. Get started on a path to better health and weight loss with these recipes that follow the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension eating plan.The DASH Diet Cookbook 2021 will show you how to use a DASH diet to effectively lose weight, improve your health, and reduce your risk of heart disease, with over 100 delicious DASH diet recipes including low-sodium versions of your favorite foods:• Breakfast Recipes• Lunch Recipes• Dinner Recipes• Dessert Recipes• Seafood Recipes• Salad Recipes• DASH diet guidelines with detailed explanations of the health benefits and scientific studies surrounding the DASH diet• DASH diet food list featuring all of the top foods recommended on a DASH dietHit the ground running on your new diet thanks to The Dash Diet Cookbook 2021.