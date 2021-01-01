Dash Cam Full HD 1080P Mini Car Camera Driving Recorder 15 inch Screen 170°Wide Angle Dashboard Camera with GSensor Loop Recording WDR Motion.

MINI FHD 1080P DASHCAMFriend, If you are worried that the dash cam is too big, the driving safety will be affected. Choose us, we 1.5 inch mini size screen is easy to hide, and won't obscure or distract your vision while you driving, so that it guards your safe drive. CLEAR NIGHT VISION & WDRFull HD 1080P resolution video recording with clear night vision, This dash camera can work at day or night and recording clear videos. With wide dynamic range (WDR) technology. it can improve the color resolution. SEAMLESS LOOP RECORDINGAutomatically overwrites the oldest footage to prevent the recording from stopping when the memory card is full(Locked clips wont be overwritten), keeps the device shooting seamlessly without frequent formatting needed. G-SENSOR & MOTION DETECTIONWith built-in G-sensor, dashboard camera can automatically detect a sudden shake/collision and lock the footage to be truly restored. When in standby, dash cam will det