Dash Cam Front and Rear Backup Camera Dashboard Camera 170°Wide Angle Car DVR with 4 LCD Screen Dual Dash Cam with Night Vision WDR GSensor.

Dash Cam Front and RearThis dual dash cam equipped with 1080P resolution front camera and waterproof rear camera. The car dashcam with IR LED and Wide Dynamic Range, thus ensuring to get you the best footage. Wide-angle front (170) and rear130camera help eliminate the blind spots of your vision. WDR/HDR TECHNOLOGY & NIGHT VISIONThe combination of large aperture, WDR, and HDR ensures the clarity of videos and images at night. Eliminates the need for an auxiliary light source even in low-light environments, car license plates can be easily seen in low light condition. Dash Cams with Parking ModeThe car recorder includes Motion Detection and Parking Monitoring. Hence ensuring your peace of mind with complete 24x7 monitoring of your car, It automatically starts recording when it detects a collision or shakes, providing you with security every moment. Loop Recording & G SENSOR: Seamless loop recording overwrites the old footage with new content w