Dash Cam Front and Rear 40 Touch Screen Dual Dash Cam FHD 1080P with Night Mode 32GB Card Included155 Degree Wide Angle WDR GSensor Loop Recording.

ONE-HAND OPERATION TOUCH SCREEN: Featuring 4-inch sensitive touch screen with simple and elegant icons, The dual dash cam makes each operation more effortless and responsive, such as navigating the menus and settings, locking the current video. Thoughtful and friendly user interface for you to operate 4 PRESET OPTIMIZED MODES: Selecting a mode automatically optimizes four features with preset values designed to best suit your environment, saving your time having to customize each individually, Drive - Optimized for regular use/ Scenic - Longer video clips for easier video post-processing/WDR - For better light balance, great for bright days or nighttime driving/Park- Increases G-sensor sensitivity and battery efficiency for monitoring your parked vehicle YOUR ON-THE-WAY WITNESS: The dash camera ensures simultaneous recording front and rear both in Full HD 1080P. Never miss a license plate in Full HD 1920x1080P at 30FPS and Single front camera