Dash Cam 1080P FHD DVR Car Driving Recorder 3 Inch LCD Screen 170° Wide Angle GSensor WDR Parking Monitor Loop Recording Motion Detection

1080P FULL HD DASH CAM - Simultaneous recording with Super High Resolution 1080P FHD Lens, and 3 inch large LCD Screen deliver clearer videos & images and replay the key moment even when high speed driving. 170 SUPER WIDE ANGLE - This car driving recorder employs 170 super wide angle lens. Ultra-wide field of view reduces the blind spots and captures more details, to reserve the real scene. BUILT IN G-SENSOR - With built-in G-sensor, dashboard camera can automatically detect a sudden shake/collision and lock the footage to prevent the video from being overwritten even in loop recording. Accident scene can be truly restored. SUPER NIGHT VISION - The combination of F1.8 large aperture, WDR, HDR ensures the clarity of images at night. Eliminates the need for an auxiliary light source even in low-light environments, making it easy to obtain sharp, color-accurate images. EASY TO SET UP & USE - Motion Detection, Seamless Loop Rec