Bel Air Lighting Dash 10 in. 2-Light Rubbed Oil Bronze Flush Mount with Marbleized Glass

The Dash Collection from Bel Air presents utilitarian style interior ceiling fixtures designed to provide functional task lighting to closet spaces, hallways, and other areas of the home. The Dash 10 inch round mushroom-style flush mount is the largest piece in the family. The white marbleized glass globe shade is reminiscent of midcentury modern styling, and diffuses the light from the two 60-watt bulbs inside to provide soft and even illumination where needed most. The rubbed oil bronze metal frame will coordinate seamlessly with existing hardware and other fixtures making this flush mount a cost-effective and easy upgrade for outdated lighting throughout the home.