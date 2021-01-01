Darwen Dinette 5 Piece Dining Set

Elegant, minimalistic and immersed in functionality, this dinette set offers it all. This five-piece set incorporates a metal table base which rises to support the faux marble fixed tabletop. The table features vertical accents as the table apron and atop of the chairs. This gray set comes with four chairs with bi-cast vinyl upholstered cushioned seats. Use this dinette set to create a state-of-art dining area for a luxurious dining experience every day for yourself and for when you have guests to entertain.