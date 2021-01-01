Noble House Darvis Fabric Recliner, Set of 2, Navy Blue, Dark Brown

Having limited space in your living room does not mean you have to settle for inferior furniture. Our charming recliner club chair set offers impressive comfort while maximizing your living space with its petite design. Featuring piped edges, smooth upholstery, and sleek tapered legs, these recliners bring an atmosphere of refinement to any room. With an air of contemporary style, our recliner set offers an attractive upgrade for your home, allowing you to easily kick up your feet for a relaxing respite regardless of your space limitation.CONTEMPORARY: Our recliners incorporate clean lines and piped edges that emphasize the look, feel, and design of a truly contemporary piece. Featuring plush cushions and a low profile, these chairs will blend seamlessly into small spaces of your decor.LOW PROFILE: Each chair offers a low profile build which makes it perfect for smaller spaces and keeps your room from feeling cluttered.DETAILED ACCENTS: This recliner set features subtle details that give this piece a classy finish, including pipe edges along its rims. This is also supported by tapered legs that complement the rest of the piece with its matte black color.IDEAL FOR SMALL SPACES: These recliners offer a compact design that makes this perfect for apartments or small spaces. Each recliner is 27.00 inches wide, 36.25 inches high, and 34.75 inches long when closed. When fully reclined, each chair is 27.00 inches wide, 60.50 inches long, and 27.00 inches high.ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this recliner set. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included. This comes as a set of two.