Dartington Geometric Ivory Area Rug

Looking to soften a hardwood or tile floor? Adding an area rug is a great option for giving a space a cushioned touch underfoot, that also helps muffle sound while protecting against scrapes and scratches. Take this one, for example: woven in Egypt from polypropylene, this rug is a stain- and the fade-resistant piece that showcases a two-tone lattice pattern for an eye-catching accent. A 0.35'' pile height makes this rug a perfect option for a cushioned touch underfoot that doesn't trap dirt too deeply. We recommend adding a rug pad to help keep this piece in place. Rug Size: Rectangle 7'10" X 10'