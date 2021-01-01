From hillsdale furniture
Hillsdale Furniture Dartford 30 in. Dark Brown Cherry/Black Swivel Bar Stool, Black/Dark Brown Cherry
Advertisement
Celebrate your style with the Dartford Swivel Bar Height Stool. The gracefully curved back embodies comfort that will keep you lingering at a high dining table or kitchen island for hours at a time. Upholstered in a rich black faux leather, the perfect stitch details follow the rounded back, perfectly complimenting the matte nickel nail head trim. A Dark Brown Cherry finish on the perfectly styled wood legs adds a warm contrast. This wood bar height stool is a fantastic addition to enjoy with family and friends while creating endless memories. Assembly is required. Color: Black/Dark Brown Cherry.