Eclipse Darrell Blackout Window Panel - 37 in. W x 84 in. L (2-Pack)

Find the perfect combination of fashion and function with Eclipse Darrell blackout curtain pair. Eclipse offers a complete line of functional curtains that provide privacy, manage light, reduce noise and help with energy savings, without sacrificing the latest looks in window fashion. These beautiful panels offer 100% light blocking benefits and feature a soft, solid fabric. Blackout yarns are intricately woven into the panel giving it a rich hand and luxurious drapability. Pair measures 74 in. W; Each panel measures 37 in. W x 84 in. L; 1.65 in. antique bronze grommets are recommended with up to a 1 in. rod for maximum movement. Curtain rod sold separately. 100% polyester, unlined panel. Machine washable.