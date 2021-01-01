From stone mill hardware
Stone Mill Hardware Darlington 1-1/4 in. Oil Rubbed Bronze Round Cabinet Knob (25-Pack)
Advertisement
Add a touch of charming symmetry to your home with the Darlington cabinet knob from Stone Mill Hardware. The round shape and pretty design of this versatile knob are the perfect pairing to give a lovely lift to all of your home decor. Cabinet accessories are constructed of high quality die cast zinc alloy, ensuring lasting durability and resistance to rust. Installation hardware is included, making it convenient and quick to rejuvenate every cabinet in your home.