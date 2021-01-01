Mitzi Darlene Wall Sconce - Color: White - Size: 1 light

Radiant, regal, refined. Touch up your home's neat aesthetic with the floral accented Darlene Wall Sconce from Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting. A compact backplate lets you place this anywhere from entryways, bedrooms to small nooks. The first things that catch your eyes are the charming fleur-de-lis accents sitting in front of a linen background. The ornate pattern gives the piece a shot of personality that stands out any time of day. When turned on, light silhouettes the pattern as it filters softly across the shade. The softened light treats you to a warm, relaxed ambient aura. Color: White. Finish: Old Bronze