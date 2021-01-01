From visual comfort
Visual Comfort Darlana Fancy Lantern Pendant Light - Color: Brown - Size: Small
The Visual Comfort Darlana Fancy Lantern Pendant adds an ornate detail to the ever-popular cage concept. The top of the cage features baroque-style curves while the rest of the fixture is kept streamlined and simple. The metal hardware under the candle holders also have a nice detail to them, keeping the fixture consistent while still being modern and minimal. Shape: Square. Color: Brown. Finish: Gilded Iron. Tags: Visual Comfort Lighting, Circa Lighting