From vito

Darkside 3-Pin Dual Radiator Push / Pull 4x Fan Y Splitter Cable - White Sleeved

$5.88
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Total Length: 10" Input Connector: 3-Pin Female Output Connector: 4x 3-Pin shielded male

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com