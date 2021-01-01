Get all the style, all the storage, and all the seating with this beautiful bench. The Dark Wood Grain 3-pc. Storage Bench has a beautiful finish and will look great in any entryway or tucked into a corner in your home. Set includes one (1) bench and two (2) storage bins Bench measures 34.88L x 13.38W x 19H in. Bench measures 10.5L x 10.5W x 10H in. Crafted of wood composite and fabric Hues of black and brown Features three (3) cubbies Removable seat cushion Maximum weight: 20 lbs. per cubby; 200 lbs. on seat Assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including formaldehyde which is known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .