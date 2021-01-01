Our Dark Walnut Open Space Glass Top Coffee Table celebrates your love for mid-century design! This coffee table will make a statement in your living space. Coffee table measures 40L x 24W x 18H in. Crafted of warp-resistant wood composite, durable laminate, and tempered glass Dark walnut finish Open square design Features top lift storage space, a glass top, and a bottom shelf Weight: 67 lbs. Full assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Wipe clean with a damp cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including dust and phthalates which is known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .