Benjara Dark Umber Brown Leatherette Dining Chairs with Wooden Legs ( Set of 2 )

Create an elegant and refined dining area to enjoy in your home with these gorgeous set of 2-Modern Dining Chairs. Upholstered in soft and durable white leather and featuring a thickly padded seat, these chairs are comfortable and provide a luxurious accent in the room. The gently curved shape on the backside of each chair provides ample support for your back, allowing you to sit deeply for a relaxing experience. With Wenge finished legs, these chairs provide a sophisticated and formal seating option. Color: Brown.