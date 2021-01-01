From grayson lane
Grayson Lane Dark Stone Sitting Buddha Sculpture with Detailed Robe 9-in x 17-in in Brown | 44676
Advertisement
The intricate details of this serene Buddha’s face emanates warmth, depicting him seated in a meditative pose. The carved details of the elegant robe are highlighted by lighter parts of the stone. Holding hand mudras, this Buddha statue is a beautiful, prominent accent dé£¯r item to display in your eclectic home. Place on top of any mantel, accent table, shelf, or countertop to provide an eclectic style to your space. Grayson Lane Dark Stone Sitting Buddha Sculpture with Detailed Robe 9-in x 17-in in Brown | 44676