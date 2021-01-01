uxcell Dark Grey Speaker Mesh Grill Cloth Stereo Box Fabric Dustproof Audio Cloth 50cm x 160cm 20 inches x 63 inches

An ideal replacement speaker cloth to repair existing speakers grilles, and can also be used in furniture with built in speakers or architectural applications of room design to cover speakers or other equipment from sight. All Speaker Cloth material can be installed onto a wooden frame and is usually bonded in place using impact adhesives. Grill Frames can be installed onto Cabinets with speaker grill cloth. Fabric material in various colours especially designed for acoustic applications, such as loudspeaker grilles, acoustic panels, sound absorption panels, car audio, commercial applications, architectural and much more. Has excellent sound permeability with minimal interference on the audio quality. Easy to work with! Available in pre-cut packs for ease of use. All sizes are approximate, cut sizes may vary slightly due to tolerances, please oversize. Ensure extra is added to required sizes to allow for wrap-around for frames and mounting etc.