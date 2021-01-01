From velux
VELUX Dark Grey Solar Powered Light Filtering Skylight Blinds for VS C06, VSE C06 and VSS C06 Models
VELUX solar powered blinds enhance your decor, improve energy efficiency and provide light control with the touch of a button. Light filtering blinds have pleated fabric and are designed to allow soft, diffused light to enter the room. Adjust the blind to the desired position to diffuse the light or reduce glare, making it ideal for kitchens and bathrooms. Many VELUX skylights have built-in Pick and Click. brackets for blind installation, so adding blinds to existing skylights is easy. Color: Dark Grey.