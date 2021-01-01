Peet's Coffee, Single Origin Colombia - Dark Roast Ground Coffee - 18 Ounce Bag

Single Origin Colombia: With a preference for the high southern region of San Agustìn, Huila, we select only exceptional beans to produce the most flavorful Colombian cup Flavor and Roast: Bright and sweet, with notes of stone fruit. Dark roast. 100% Arabica Coffee Origin at its Utmost: Our longstanding relationships with farmers allow us access to the world’s finest and rarest coffees. Each time you brew a Peet’s single origin coffee, you’re guaranteed the quintessential expression of a coffee terroir. Our Commitment: To achieve our signature rich flavor, we source the world’s best coffee beans, hand-roast them in small batches, and uphold the strictest standard of freshness Contents: 1- 18 Ounce Bag of Peet’s Single Origin Colombia Dark Roast Ground Coffee