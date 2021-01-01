From designs direct

Dark Moody Floral Throw Pillow By Designs Direct | Michaels®

$47.49
In stock
Buy at michaelsstores

Description

Find the Dark Moody Floral Throw Pillow at Michaels. com. Add a stylish vibe to your home for spring with this throw pillow. Add a stylish vibe to your home for spring with this throw pillow. Place it on your favorite chair to add a comfortable, chic element to your décor. Details: Green, black, and white 18" x 18" Polyfill and polyester Spot clean/dry clean only For indoor use | Dark Moody Floral Throw Pillow By Designs Direct | Michaels®

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com