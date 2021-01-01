Trademark Fine Art 'Dark Matter III' Canvas Art by Piper Rhue

Artist: Piper RhueSubject: AbstractStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a grid of black, white, and grey marbled circles. Prominent Colors: White, Grey Piper Rhue creates abstract arrangements that delight the eye and the imagination. Her art has quickly captured the attention of buyers around the world. Her keen eye for color, layout, and texture shine in her unique take on abstract design. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.