Knit it your way! Take your knitting and crochet skills to a new level of soft with this unbelievably soft Dark Olive I Love This Yarn. It is perfect for hats, scarves, shawls, sweaters, afghans, and more. Stay creative and stay warm! Contents: 100% Acrylic Yarn Weight: 4 - Medium Recommended Knitting Needles: 5mm (USA Size: 8 - UK Size: 6) Knit Gauge: 18 stitches x 23 rows = 4" x 4" Recommended Crochet Hook: 5.5mm (USA Size: I-9 - UK Size: 5) Crochet Gauge: 12 single crochet x 15 rows = 4" x 4" Skein Weight: 7 ounces Skein Yardage: 355 Yards Care Instructions: Machine wash warm Machine dry Do not iron Do not bleach Dry cleanable in any solvent We are aware of the importance of dye lots and make every effort to pull the same dye lot on orders for multiple skeins of yarn; however, we are unable to guarantee all skeins will be the same dye lot.