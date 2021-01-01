Baxton Studio Dark Brown Full Leather Storage Cube Ottoman

Leather Storage Ottoman crafted of a kiln-dried hardwood frame, simple design with piped edging, interior storage space and durable foam. Natural raw materials used for construction of our furnishings will have variations in areas such as (but not limited to) color, pattern, grain and texture. This includes substances such as wood and leather. These variations may appear in different surfaces of a single item, an area of a product when compared with that same area on an identical product, or on differing surfaces of different pieces of a matching set. Product Dimensions: 18" (L) x 18" (W) x 16" (H)