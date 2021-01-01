The Eden Bath small round stone above counter vessel sink is made from natural dark emperor marble stone. This small vessel sink in dark emperor marble makes a big statement, its modern design and thick walls give it a bold look while not being overpowering. The honed finish gives the sink a muted aesthetic as compared to a polished sink. The honed finish is instantly brightened when the surface comes in contact with water. Dark temporary marble sinks are wonderfully unique with the natural variability in the stone and the portion of dark and light browns and whites. This small vessel stone sink is ideal for bathrooms and powder rooms that are short on space but big on ideas. The 14 in. diameter (with 12 in. inner diameter) still makes it practical enough to wash your hands in, but small enough to accommodate your limited space. We recommend that you also purchase a drain with your stone sink in the same finish of your faucet. Eden Bath Dark Emperador Marble Vessel Round Bathroom Sink (14-in x 14-in) in Brown | EBS003DE-H