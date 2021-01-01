From noble house

Noble House Dark Grey Dining Chairs (Set of 2)

Description

Set includes: Two (2) dining chairsMaterials: FabricFinish: Espresso-stained hardwoodUpholstery color: GreyTufted fabric adds a unique flare to any room or decorEspresso colored legsPlush seat cushion for maximum comfortSturdy hardwood frame for stability and years of useUseful in the dining room or any other room as comfortable additional seatingSeat dimensions: 19 inches high x 21 inches wide x 18.25 inches deepOverall dimensions: 42 inches high x 25 inches wide x 21 inches deep

