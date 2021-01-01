Dark Berries & Bergamot Scented Glass Jar Candle

This delicate candle is crafted by muddling together classic fruity scents of red berry, orange, cheery, plum, grape, completed with subtle sweetness from vanilla, caramel and patchouli. Your weary heart will feel like being cuddled with such lingering aromatic envelope.Equipped with special wood wick, this candle crackles at the time of burning to deliver serenity for your in-depth relaxation with mind calming benefit by recalling the comforting fireplace at home. Elegant design with delicate daisy patterns carved on the thick glass jar to serve as an ideal gift to exchange greetings with family and friends.