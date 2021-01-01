This Dark Brown Acacia Wood Loveseat Bench with Cushion is the perfect resting place for your porch. Its classic slatted design will complement its surroundings without stealing the show. Set includes one bench and one cushion Bench measures 48L x 24W x 37H in. Crafted with a solid acacia wood frame Features a natural dark brown wood finish Bench features slatted design on back and sides Cushion has cream finish Weight capacity: 300 lbs. Safe for outdoor use Full assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Safe for outdoor use. Apply teak oil as needed for maintenance. Shelter from extreme weather and store inside during high precipitation months. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.