From benjamin roe
Dark Absinthe Soy Candle
Haunting and mysterious, this scent is perfect for the person who loves to venture out into the depths of the world. It’s an exotic fragrance with a rich history that has been around for centuries. It starts with notes of apple and delicate saffron threads, which quickly lead to the heart of the fragrance; a beautiful blend of black currant, blackberry, amber anise, patchouli, and cedarwood. This candle will definitely be one you want to smell again and again!