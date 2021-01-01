Dark Absinthe Soy Candle

Haunting and mysterious, this scent is perfect for the person who loves to venture out into the depths of the world. It’s an exotic fragrance with a rich history that has been around for centuries. It starts with notes of apple and delicate saffron threads, which quickly lead to the heart of the fragrance; a beautiful blend of black currant, blackberry, amber anise, patchouli, and cedarwood. This candle will definitely be one you want to smell again and again!