From casainc
CASAINC Dark Gray 4-Pieces Plastic Textilene Patio Conversation Seating Set
Sleek looks and streamlined design combine in this four-piece outdoor seating group. Crafted from powder-coated steel in a dark grey finish, each piece strikes a clean-lined contemporary silhouette. One loveseat and two matching armchairs each feature fixed arms, and a Black frosted termpered glass table for a breezy, weather-resistant design, while the rectangular coffee table showcases a frosted, tempered glass top to accommodate food, drinks, and games. It would be a great decoration and furniture for your home. Do not hesitate to buy it.