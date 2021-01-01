Daria Over-Toilet Wall Cabinet by Wyndham Collection - Dark Espresso

The Wyndham Collection is an entirely unique and innovative bath line. Sure to inspire imitators, the original Wyndham Collection sets new standards for design and construction. The beautiful Daria collection stands out in any bathroom with strong, clean lines and elegant raised panels. There's plenty of cabinet space, the doors are soft-close construction, and chrome detailing completes the look. Daria deftly combines the function of today with a nod to the elegance of the past. It's the new modern - classic styling with a contemporary twist.Available in multiple sizes and finishes.FeaturesConstructed of environmentally friendly, high grade solid wood, plywood, and MDF, engineered to prevent warping and last a lifetime12-stage wood preparation, sanding, painting, and finishing processHighly water-resistant low V.O.C. sealed finishBeautiful transitional styling that complements any bathroomEasy Wall-Mounting DesignMinimal assembly requiredTwo (2) soft-close doorsThree (3) storage levelsConcealed soft-close door hingesMetal exterior hardware with chrome finish2-Year Limited Warranty View Spec Sheet for Over-Toilet Wall CabinetView Installation Guide for Over-Toilet Wall Cabinet ⚠WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals, including wood dust and methanol, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information, go to: www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.