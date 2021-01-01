From wyndham collection
Wyndham Collection Daria 80in.x22in. Double Vanity in White with Cultured Marble Vanity Top in Light Vein Carrara with Basins and Mirrors
Advertisement
The beautiful Daria collection vanities stand out in any bathroom with strong, clean lines, raised panels and elegant counters with square sinks. There is plenty of cabinet space, the fully extending drawers are dovetail construction, and chrome or gold finish detailing completes the look. Daria vanities deftly combine the function of today with a nod to the elegance of the past. It is the new modern - classic styling with a contemporary twist.