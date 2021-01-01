From wyndham collection
Wyndham Collection Daria 80 in. W x 22 in. D x 35.75 in. H Double Sink Bath Vanity in White with White Cultured Marble Top
The beautiful Daria collection vanities stand out in any bathroom with strong, clean lines and elegant raised panels. There's plenty of cabinet space, the doors are soft-close construction, and chrome or gold finish detailing completes the look. Daria vanities deftly combine the function of today with a nod to the elegance of the past. It's the new modern - classic styling with a contemporary twist.