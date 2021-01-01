From wyndham collection
Wyndham Collection Daria 48 in. Single Bathroom Vanity in White with Marble Vanity Top in Carrara White and 46 in. Mirror
Advertisement
The beautiful Daria collection vanities stand out in any bathroom with strong, clean lines and elegant raised panels. There plenty of cabinet space, the doors are soft-close construction, and chrome detailing completes the look. Daria vanities deftly combine the function of today with a nod to the elegance of the past. It's the new modern classic styling with a contemporary twist.